Ludmilla’s wife shows good shape and the internet goes crazy: “I thought it was Barbie”

Brunna Gonçalves really liked the paradisiacal scenery

Taking advantage of the photos from the holidays in Angra dos Reis, Brunna Gonçalves, Ludmilla’s wife, continues to post several photos on her Instagram.

On Tuesday night (17), the celebrity showed her good form in the paradisiacal scenery and the followers were impressed with the natural beauty of the brunette.

In the caption, she wrote humorously: “ Impossible not to make the line with these photos in this paradise. hahaha”.

The publication received more than 197 thousand likes and followers were insane in the comments.

“In the curves of your body I overturned my heart,” said Ludmilla, all in love. “I thought it was a Barbie,” joked a second. “Let them fight,” wrote a third.