Leave Sol Pérez on the floor Victoria Lomba with her ‘new outfit’!

The battle is ‘red hot’

The account of the times in which Victoria Lomba seduces all social networks with a new publication has already been lost. The Spanish are going further and further and nobody knows where the limit will be for next time. At the moment she is limiting herself to continue releasing outfits that reaffirm her figure. She is doing one of the best things she can do, showing off as much as she can, certainly one of her specialties.

The model is fully involved in an ‘Instagramer’ war with the Argentine Sol Pérez. Their continued posts outperforming the competition are fueling the rivalry between these two gym bodies, to the point that neither seems to be giving up. Victoria Lomba breaks with all the molds and measures that have always been maintained when it comes to feminine beauty. Everyone is already waiting for a response from Argentina!

Her work on Instagram as one of the most famous fitness models combines with that of a personal trainer. She was one of the first to achieve fame thanks to the Internet, something she managed to enhance later on her Facebook page. Currently, on Instagram with more than five million followers, she has become one of the main references in terms of fitness.

After her collaboration with Playboy magazine and FHM, the big brands in the world became interested in her. She moved to the United States as soon as she began to gain fame and over time it has become clear that it was the right decision. She is currently the face of some of the most famous brands in the fitness world and her media battle with Sol Pérez makes her popularity continue to rise. A war that is far from over!