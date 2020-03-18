Larissa Manoela poses beside a dog on the beach: “Record of a day”

By
Vimal Kumar
-
0

The muse squandered good form

Larissa Manoela left the fans in love on Tuesday afternoon (17). The muse released a photo in which she appears on the beach next to a dog and caught the public’s attention.

“Record of a day at the beach with the doguinhos”, she wrote in the caption of the publication. 

View this post on Instagram

Registro de um dia na praia com os doguinhos 🐶🤎

A post shared by Larissa Manoela (@larissamanoela) on

The photo left the crowd in love with the muse’s body and also with the scenery.

“That bikini even disappeared in the butt,” joked a follower. “Guys, this girl became a woman overnight … It’s unbelievable”, pointed out another.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here