Juliana Caetano, from Bonde do Forró, leaves followers paralyzed with video

By
Vimal Kumar
-
0

The muse left followers drooling on social media

As usual, Juliana Caetano, from Bonde do Forró, left fans paralyzed this Tuesday afternoon (17) by posting a provocative video on her Instagram Stories.

“Hi, love?”, She wrote in the caption of the publication.

View this post on Instagram

Oi amor ?

A post shared by Juliana Caetano (@julianabonde) on

Juliana Caetano, from Bonde, do Forró, decided to let off steam on her Instagram this Monday afternoon (16). Disgusted, the muse took a survey to see if she has a muggle face.

“Now a sincere question for you: Do you think I look muggle? Because of look … It is not possible ”.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here