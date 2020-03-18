Jojo Todynho is in good shape and followers notice an unusual tattoo

The singer gave what to talk to the visual

On Sunday night (15), Jojo Todynho posted a different photo on her Instagram.

The singer updated her tan with the famous ribbon outfit. But what really caught the attention of her followers was the tattoo of the character “Toddynho” that the funkier has drawn in a very strategic place.

🤔E a marquinha ta ok ? @espaco_bronze_das_divas

The publication received more than 463 thousand likes and the followers posted several compliments in the comments.

“KKKKKK icon”, commented a follower regarding the tattoo. “Which Toddynho is this?”, He joked for a second. “Wonderful”, praised a third.

