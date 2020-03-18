Isis Valverde poses with a surfboard on the beach and warns: “Be aware”

The actress took the opportunity to make an appeal against the Coronavirus

On Monday night (16), Isis Valverde posted a photo reminiscing about her beach vacation.

The actress lavished beauty on the record-holding a surfboard and sporting her good form in the paradisiacal setting, taking the opportunity to appeal to her Instagram followers against the Coronavirus pandemic that is happening in the country and in the world.

“Wish of the day, beach, BUT BE CONSCIOUS! STAY AT HOME, TAKE CARE, TAKE CARE OF THE NEXT ”, she wrote in the caption.

The publication had more than 479 thousand likes and followers praised the brunette in the comments.

“Wow, who running is so beautiful ???”, a follower joked. “Conscious mermaid”, praised a second. “Really wonderful!” Commented a third.