Gracyanne Barbosa makes a hilarious video about quarantine and asks: “Let’s take care of ourselves”

The muse showed that her life is not just based on working out

Gracyanne Barbosa drew laughter from her followers on Tuesday night (17) on her Instagram.

The fitness muse showed that her time spent at home due to the Coronavirus pandemic is not just based on working out, but also playing games. In the video, the brunette does several types of activities, such as “swimming” on a skateboard with her dogs following her, riding a scooter, among others, in addition to, of course, working out too.

In the caption, she joked: “ Quarantine: A. Me: – Jokes aside, let’s take care of ourselves”.

The publication had almost 1 million views and followers loved this funny side of the muse.

“You are the best, in morals”, praised a follower. “And now, without a gym, what do we do?”, Joked a second. “HAHAHA the best”, commented a third.