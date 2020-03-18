GEARS 5 IN 4K AND ULTRA DETAILS ON XBOX SERIES X, THE GAME ALREADY RUNS AT 100FPS

During the presentation of the Xbox Series X features, Microsoft showed two tech demos of Minecraft and Gears 5, confirming that both games will take advantage of Smart Delivery technology and will run on the new console without having to buy them again.

In the case of The Coalition’s TPS, some technical details also emerge: the studio is currently optimizing the game for the Xbox Series X and among the improvements envisaged we find higher quality textures, volumetric fog, 60 fps during the filmed sequences (double compared to Xbox One X) and improvements to the lighting system and shadows. The campaign is currently running at 100 fps, and the developers have targeted 120 stable fps in multiplayer mode!

The Coalition has compared the performance of the Xbox Series X version to that of a PC with graphics detail set to Ultra and all the effects to the highest allowed value, it has also been confirmed that the optimization work for the Xbox Series X took only two weeks, as proof of the quality of the tools made available by Microsoft.

Xbox Series X can count on a 3.8GHz 8 Core Zen CPU, a GPU with RDNA 2 Custom architecture capable of reaching 13 TeraFLOPS, 16GB of GDDR6 RAM and 1 TB NVMe Custom SSD unit expandable with support for USB 3.2 HDDs.

Thanks to Smart Delivery technology, players will be able to obtain the Next-Gen versions of the supported games by automatically receiving the best version available for their platform (PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox One X, One S or Xbox Standard) without the need for further purchases. , among the first games with Smart Delivery support, we find not only Gears 5 but also Cyberpunk 2077 for Xbox Series X and Halo Infinite.