FORTNITE: HOW TO GET 90 V-BUCKS FOR FREE ON MARCH 18TH IN MONTESPAGO

If the last wave of leaks regarding the next Fortnite Battaglia Reale skins contains some costumes that you particularly like, then we suggest you start putting aside some tokens following our advice. By completing the Save the World mission on the day, you can get at least 90 V-Bucks.

Before starting with the list of missions, our advice is, as always, to complete the Daily Assignment, whose rewards vary from 50 to 100 V-Buck.

Here are the alerts of the day:

Montespago

Retrieve Data, Industrial District (Recommended Home Base Level 88) – 40 V-Buck, X2 Project Experience Points, Seasonal Gold, 115 Lunar Tickets

It is very likely that you have not yet unlocked the last game area, Montespago. If therefore you have no way of accessing this mission, we advise you as always to get help from a friend, who can invite you to a private lobby and circumvent the limitations imposed by the game. To create a private party, simply open the drop-down menu at the top right, select the Privacy item and set it to “Friends only”.

