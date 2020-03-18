FORTNITE: A LEAK REVEALS THE HIDDEN SKINS OF THE 12.20 PATCH, INCLUDING THAT OF TRAVIS SCOTT

During the last few hours, the update to version 12.20 of Fortnite Battaglia Reale has been published and, as usual, the data miners have disseminated all the details on the net about the costumes hidden in the patch files.

The update was not limited to introducing the helicopter, but also includes numerous skins that will probably be published in the next few days in the object shop. Among the various skins present in the leaks, we cannot fail to note the Splurp version of Jonesy, Leviathan and the female version of Bandolier, all legendary and therefore will have a cost of 1,500 V-Buck. Among the various additions we also find a new alternative style for the Gold skin and the costume dedicated to Travis Scott, the protagonist of a rumor a few weeks ago. In case you didn’t realize it, maybe because of the problems that hit Fortnite in the afternoon today, Tailor has already arrived in the game store, a particular costume that reacts based on the actions performed during the game.

Before leaving the image with all the skins in question, we remind you that on our pages you will find all the news introduced with the 12.20 patch for Fortnite Save the World and Creative Mode.