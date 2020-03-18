Daniela Ospina did not expect this: James Rodríguez’s bomb decision!

Her jaw drops

Daniela Ospina has had a cordial relationship with James Rodríguez for a long time because they have already left behind the problems that they could have with each other. It has rained a lot since they divorced, and they have had plenty of time to make peace, always thinking about the well-being of their daughter in common, Salomé, who will be seven years old in a few months. Therefore, the Real Madrid crack and the former professional volleyball player are in frequent contact, and more these days, in which the Colombian has had to be quarantined, like the rest of Spain, by the coronavirus crisis. At the moment, it takes about a week, and unfortunately, the only way to contact her little one has been through video calls, since she did not have time to flee the country to travel to Colombia to see her personally.

And the Colombian international has also been responsible for communicating that he has already decided what his next destination will be, once he is determined to leave the Santiago Bernabéu, especially after being told that they do not have him. And his next stop will be in England, because he has a crazy desire to know the Premier League, one of the most attractive competitions on the planet. There, he has several offers to choose from, such as the Everton or the Wolverhampton Wanderers, which aims to harness the power of Jorge Mendes to take the cat to the water. And it was said that they could even pay 80 million euros for it.