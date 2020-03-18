CORONAVIRUS: HYENAS LAUNCH FIFA 20 QUARANTINE LEAGUE, TODAY THE FIRST GAME

Quarantine League is the new initiative launched by Le Iene, a “sofa” sports tournament played with FIFA 20 which involves numerous players and former players. First game scheduled today, Thursday 19 March.

The Quarantine League sees names such as Mario Balotelli, Marco Materazzi, Fabio and Paolo Cannavaro, Ciro Immobile, Andrea Pirlo, Enock Balotelli, Sebastiano Esposito, Federico Chiesa, Domenico Berardi, Mattia Zaccagni, Gianluigi Donnarumma, and many others take the field. To the technical comment, we find Pierluigi Pardo (famous face of sports information by Mediaset) flanked by Gialappa’s Band, the first game is scheduled for today at 12:00 while the final will be played on Monday 23 March and will declare the absolute champion of the first edition of the Quarantine League.

The competition may be on the Le Iene website and on the social channels of the broadcast, for the occasion the hashtag #quarantenaleague was launched to follow all the news and updates related to this initiative. It is a way to involve players and personalities of the small screen in this moment of great difficulty for our country, with the aim of making the hours spent at home more pleasant, Le Iene also remind you not to go out except in cases of extreme necessity, only in this way it is possible to limit the infection by Coronavirus.