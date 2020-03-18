Becky G and the photo we were looking forward to. Pure fire!

The Mexican hopes that her tour in Europe will not be canceled by the Covid-19

It’s been a long time since we talked about Becky G. It was not because the American of Mexican origin has been unemployed, it is simply that we have given ourselves a while. But it is time to talk about it again. The tour of her new album MalaSanta continues to be a success in the United States. The singer filed the other day at her Houston concert. Now she only hopes that the dates she has in summer in Europe will not fall apart due to the Coronavirus. In addition, we have been able to find a photo on her Instagram with the most awaited trident.

This is a photograph where we can see Becky G, Natti Natasha and Karol G. The last one continues to break the world with her song Tusa. Natti Natasha is now resting after a series of concerts in her country and waiting for the summer to bring out new songs that are sure to make us dance. The three of them are great friends, but seeing them together and in turmoil always makes us smile.

Becky G’s European tour will begin in July in Braga. In Portugal, she has her first concert and at the moment the information we have is that she is continuing. There is no cancellation of the event since in the Portuguese country they expect normality to reign in Europe by then.

The singer was recent with Daddy Yankee in a concert that the reggaetonero gave before an audience delivered in the Dominican Republic. Becky was seen moving her hips and enjoying what she considers to be the “father” of Latin music. The singer has a good relationship with Becky G, although not as much as with Natti Natasha with whom relationship rumors are still active.