Antonella Roccuzzo saw it coming: Messi does this! Attention

Already expected

Antonella Roccuzzo wants to stay in Barcelona at all costs because it is where she feels most comfortable. It is their second home, a city in which they have lived for many years, and where their three children, Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro, were born and raised. For this reason, she pressures her husband, Leo Messi, to renew his contract and not leave Barça this summer or next. And she knows perfectly well that the ’10’ thinks absolutely the same as she does, and that her main desire is to continue in the club of her life, the one that has given her everything, and where she has been playing for almost two decades. However, he will not drop his pants either and continues to show his discomfort at the current situation of the culé entity. Therefore, it continues to call for radical changes, both in management and in the squad.

Because he cannot hide his discomfort and his lack of motivation with the current project. He does not feel identified or valued, and he has problems with members such as Eric Abidal, Josep María Bartomeu, Gerard Piqué, Marc-André Ter Stegen, Samuel Umtiti, Ivan Rakitic, Arturo Vidal, Riqui Puig or Quique Setién. Altogether, it causes the Argentine international to have more desire than anyone to pack their bags and head to another club where he can recover his smile. Although he also has reasons to stay, such as the desire for ‘Anto’ or the presence of some close friends in the dressing room, such as Luis Suárez or Jordi Alba.

And he soon hopes that Neymar Junior will join that list, as well as a coach who knows how to hit the key and who convinces him. In that sense, Xavi Hernández, the one who was one of his best partners in the past, is the one he likes the most. But Terrassa’s is another who doesn’t want to know anything about the current directive …