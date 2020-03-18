Aline Riscado remembers old click and leaves positive message: “We have to occupy the mind”

She raised the temperature on the web with the summer photo

Aline Riscado used her Instagram last Tuesday night (17) to share an old summer click and leave an important message for her followers.

In the photo, the muse appeared on top of a rock, on a beach in Rio de Janeiro. “I’m not in Noronha anymore, but the photos take me quickly to that purest energy! ✨💗 ”, she explained at the beginning of the caption.

Then she spoke more about the pandemic situation the world is experiencing: “I am at home vibrating, meditating, reflecting on how to get the best out of all that the planet is experiencing! 🙏🏾🙌🏾. The only certainty I have is that I have a LOT of trust in God’s will, and I am sure that everything that is happening is for a greater good that we will understand 100% below! 🦋 For now, let’s meditate, pray, get busy with things that bring us the best energy, and stop judging others! We have to occupy the mind with positivity, love, hope, faith, and creativity! 🌷 ”.

Aline’s photo had more than 130 thousand likes. In the comments, fans of the muse were simply gaping. “What a show ❤️”, said one. “What a woman’s shot,” said another. “A goddess 👏👏”, typed the third person.