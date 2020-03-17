XBOX SERIES X IN ACTION: MINECRAFT AND GEARS 5 IN A TASTE OF GAMEPLAY

On Monday, March 16, the day Microsoft has officially unveiled, quite surprisingly, what will be the technical features of the Xbox X Series.

A short distance away, a very interesting video was released, made by Austin Evans, one of the conductors of The Test Drivers podcast. Invited by Microsoft, the latter got to get their hands on the Xbox Series X preview, to discuss his impressions with the community. Directly at the beginning of this news, you can, therefore, view the interesting video, which offers a taste of the green next-gen cross.

Among the protagonists, the hardware details of the new console, but also a first look at the Tech Demo of two titles, to illustrate the potential of Ray Tracing on Xbox Series X and beyond. We are specifically talking about Minecraft and Gears 5. The first illustrates the effects of technology on the propagation of light, while the second represents an interesting appetizer on improvements in the field of graphics and fluidity of the gameplay.

Recall that to date there are still no details on price and launch date, but Microsoft has assured that Xbox Series X will be on the market in time for Christmas and that at present there are no delays due to the spread of Coronavirus.