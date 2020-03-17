THREE GAMES ON OFFER ON AMAZON WITH THE WITCHER 3 GOTY LESS THAN 30 EUROS

Amazon offers continue on the best video games for PC and consoles, among today’s promotions we recommend three games for sale at a special price for a limited period, among these, we also find The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Game of the Year Edition.

The definitive edition of the CD Projekt RED game (which includes the Heart of Stone and Blood & Wine expansions) costs 25.60 euros, we also report Metro Exodus at 19.99 euros and Resident Evil 2 Remake at 29.90 euros, in all three cases available both in PlayStation 4 version that Xbox One for the same price.

Discount Amazon Video Games

The offers indicated are valid for a limited period and in any case while stocks last. Amazon recalls that shipping times may be slightly longer than usual with the Coronavirus emergency ongoing and urges customers to be patient.