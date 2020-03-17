THE TRIALS OF MANA DEMO HAS A RELEASE DATE, A NEW TRAILER HAS BEEN RELEASED

Square Enix has released the Trials of Mana Final Trailer and has announced the arrival of the playable demo for PlayStation 4, Windows PC and Nintendo Switch, available from March 18th.

The date in question is valid at the moment for the Japanese market only, we are waiting for communications regarding Europe.

Here is the official synopsis: ” Trials of Mana is the 3D remake of the Japanese RPG released in 1995 under the name of Seiken Densetsu 3. Enjoy this magnificent adventure totally renewed with high-quality graphics, an improved battle system, new voices for the characters, a remastered soundtrack, additional dialogues and much more! Discover an intricate story of intertwined destinies that changes according to the protagonist and the allies you choose. This daring adventure that challenges fate is reborn! Our young people Will adventurers are able to use the power of mana to save the world from destruction? ”

The demo of Trials of Mana will allow players to try the initial stages of the adventure, the bailouts can be transferred to the full version as soon as this is available on April 24th. Remember that everyone who pre-orders Trials of Mana will receive some preorder bonuses such as DLC, avatars and other content.