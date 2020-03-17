The ‘Kardashian Clan’ does not forgive her. Has Khloe returned with her ex-partner ?!

Her family does not want to see her ‘not even in the painting’

After a stormy relationship between model Khloe Kardashian and NBA player Tristan Thompson, rumors that the couple has returned take over the covers of all the media in the United States. Her little girl’s father has always wanted to win her heart back, but her family has never given her the go-ahead.

Khloe Kardashian uploaded a post with her daughter True in the last hours that raised all the alarms. In the description, she wrote a message about the love that both parents give to the little girl. It sparked a tidal wave of comments asking if Khloe and Tristan had returned, to which the model replied that they both love their daughter without measure, but they have not reconciled. A decision that their own family unconditionally supports, they do not want her to return to the NBA player after the torment that happened in their relationship.

From Tristan’s close circle they have leaked several times that the player regrets a lot and wants to return with Khloe. After a relationship of more than two years, the two decided to separate in 2019. The continuous rumors about the infidelity of the basketball player ended up destroying everything they had experienced, something that the Kardashian Clan does not forgive. They never accepted her and after all the problems that created Khloe, they are not willing to let her make the same mistakes. They don’t want them back!

After her breakup, Khloe Kardashian has made it clear in all her statements that all she wants is a healthy relationship with her ex-partner. That they can both enjoy their daughter True at the same time without arguing or throwing things at their heads. Tristan is trying to show her that she regrets her actions, an attitude that is softening her problems and normalizing their relationship. Khloe herself commented that they are moving in the right direction to be friends.