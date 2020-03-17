Tati Zaqui appears very comfortable in front of the mirror and breaks the internet

The funkier put the corpão to the game

Tati Zaqui broke the internet at dawn on Tuesday (17) with an unusual post on her Instagram.

The funkier posed in front of the mirror, her trademark, in a blue outfit, leaving her good shape in evidence for her followers. In the caption, she even joked: “ Today I’m more in demand than the wi-fi password”.

hoje eu to mais pedido que a senha do Wi-fi 🎼

The followers were insane with the registration, which collected more than 500 thousand likes in a few hours.

“I AM MORE LOST THAN CORINTHIANS AFTER SEEING THIS PHOTO,” joked a follower. “What’s the password, huh Tati?” He wrote a second. “This is a gold medal,” praised another.

