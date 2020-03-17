POKEMON GO AND CORONAVIRUS: BONUSES EXTENDED BEYOND MARCH 19TH

Coronavirus is obviously changing Pokemon GO’s activities, with Niantic Labs forced to cancel special events and raids to prevent groups of people from gathering, according to national and international directives.

For the occasion, the developers have announced that the bonuses will be extended beyond March 19, thus hoping to be able to cheer the coaches in this particularly delicate moment for our country and for the whole world.

Pokemon GO Bonus

Half price incense with doubled efficacy

Free unlocks of the Lotte GO League, with more chances to meet rare, legendary or mysterious Pokémon

Furthermore, Niantic announces that the raids with Darkrai and Giratina Forma Alterata will be recovered in Italy at a later time. In addition, the following changes have been announced.

The one-time offer of 30 units of Aroma for 1 Pokémoneta. The aroma will also last an hour

Hatching distance halved if Eggs are found in Egg Incubators during this period

Pokéstops will release friendship packs more frequently

Pokémon habitats will increase and wild Pokémon will appear more frequently

This is a series of innovations implemented to allow trainers to be able to continue playing with Pokemon GO during Coronavirus, avoiding leaving the house and moving on the street.