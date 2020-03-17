Pabllo Vittar releases a photo of a new rehearsal under the shower: “Moliadan”

The singer showed the real meaning of ‘second’

Pabllo Vittar decided to stir the imagination of her followers last night (16). The singer released a photo in which she appears taking a shower and drew attention.

“MOLIADANNNN”, she wrote in the caption of the publication.

MOLIADANNNN 💦💦💦💦💦

The photo had more than 301 thousand likes on Instagram and left the crowd amazed on social networks.

“I was able to hear the moaning of the photo,” joked a fan in the comment field. “Taking a bath in 70 alcohol,” pointed out another. “Ladies and gentlemen, here’s a wet girl!” Said a third. 

