Pabllo Vittar poses stunning in click and encourages followers: “Use alcohol gel”

The singer took the opportunity to make an appeal

At dawn on Tuesday (17), Pabllo Vittar shared a sequence of photos from a rehearsal on her Instagram.

The singer bet on a basic look of jeans and a white T-shirt, showing all its natural beauty. And she took the opportunity to appeal against the Coronavirus to its more than 10 million followers on the social network. “Use gel alcohol”, she wrote straight and straight in the caption.

The publication had more than 170,000 likes and the followers spared no praise.

“I SAID FRESH, NATURAL BEAUTY” praised a follower. “Look at this Barbie”, joked a second. “Beautiful and protected from Corona,” commented another.