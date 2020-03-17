NIOH 2 DEBUTS IN THE FIRST PLACE OF THE ENGLISH RANKING

Nioh 2 was the best-selling game of the past week on the British retail market, as reported by GFK Chart-Track. Nioh 2 posted 63% lower sales than its predecessor (digital downloads not included) which debuted in second place in the Top 10 UK in February 2017.

In second place surprisingly we find Mario Kart 8 Deluxe which sees its sales increase by 108% compared to the previous week. Pokemon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX instead drops to position number 3 with a drop in retail sales of 54%.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps debuts at position number 13 (excluding Xbox Game Pass data) while My Hero One’s Justice 2 occupies position number 16.

Top 10 UK March 17th, 2020

Nioh 2 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX Call of Duty Modern Warfare FIFA 20 Grand Theft Auto 5 Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Luigi’s Mansion 3 Minecraft Nintendo Switch Edition Mario & Sonic at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

In the ranking, we also find Call of Duty Modern Warfare, FIFA 20, GTA V, Division 2, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Minecraft for Nintendo Switch and Mario & Sonic at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. A Top 10 strongly conditioned by the few releases of the week, we’ll see what will happen in the next few days with the launches of Animal Crossing New Horizons and DOOM Eternal.