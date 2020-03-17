In an atmosphere of romance, Gracyanne Barbosa’s sister poses with her boyfriend in a paradisiacal setting

Giovanna Jacobina drew sighs from her followers

On Monday night (16), Gracyanne Barbosa’s sister raised the mood on social media.

Giovanna Jacobina posed with her boyfriend while enjoying a well-deserved vacation in a paradisiacal setting and took the opportunity to show that fitness is a family thing, as she sported a beautiful sculptural body in a neon orange outfit that left nothing for the fans’ imagination.

In the caption, she wrote in love: “Adrenalized my heart”.

The publication received more than a thousand likes in a few hours and the followers left several compliments for the brunette.

“A beautiful couple in a beautiful place”, praised a follower. “GENTEEEE CANCEL”, joked a second, referring to the beautiful couple.