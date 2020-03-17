HOW MUCH WILL XBOX SERIES X COST?

In the past few hours, Microsoft has revealed in detail the technical specifications of the Xbox Series X also revealing new details on the support for Ray Tracing and on the expandable SSD. The first judgments of the experts (including the technicians of Digital Foundry) are in agreement in affirming how the house of Redmond has created an extremely powerful and versatile console, also as regards the software side thanks to the new Quick Resume and Smart Delivery features.

Xbox Series X will be released at the end of the year just in time for the Christmas season, but to date, the price has not been confirmed, but analysts have hypothesized a minimum starting price of € 399., a figure considered however unlikely by many, considering the excellent technical equipment of the platform. How much do you think Xbox Series X will cost?