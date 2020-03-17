Geisy Arruda shows good shape in revealing video and netizens go crazy

The muse gave something to talk about on social media

Geisy Arruda left her followers drooling on Monday night (16).

The muse posted a video showing her good shape with a pink lace outfit, her favorite while enjoying her vacation in Ceará and shares some of the details with her followers. In the revealing video, Geisy takes a strategic tour and shows off her healed body.

The publication received more than 32 thousand likes and the comments, as always, were well “saidinhos”.

“Not even Coronavirus can handle it”, a follower joked. “Dona Geisy is really wonderful,” he praised a second. “You play with your beauty, right,” commented a third.