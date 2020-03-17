FORTNITE SAVE THE WORLD AND CREATIVE MODE: WHAT’S NEW IN THE 12.20 UPDATE

Epic’s Battle Royale update 12.20 has finally arrived which, in addition to introducing helicopters to Fortnite, also includes interesting news regarding the Save the World and Creative modes.

Fortnite Save the World

Knox and Knox Oro

An unlikely hero arrives at home base. Will he have what it takes to join the battle? Complete the mission Knox goes to the chair to unlock Knox Oro, the new Builder.

Crowd session

Level up and evolve your favorite items during the Crowd Session mini-event! For the duration of the event, the mini-boss mission alerts will provide XP, materials for evolution, Advantage or extra Advantage. Added four assignments, each with ten stages that guarantee unique and better rewards when completed. (EP hero/project/survivor, materials for evolution, Advantages or gold). This event will be available until April 3.

The Cleaner

Nobody moves … Cumulate your damage … And blow the Abietti away with the new sniper rifle The Cleaner! Available at the weekly shop from March 19 at 1 am Italian time to March 26 at 1 am Italian time.

Fortnite Creative Mode

Weapons and Objects

Added epic and legendary heavy assault rifle

Added uncommon and rare Rapid Fire submachine gun

Added proximity mine to consumables.

Prefabricated buildings and galleries

Added other rugs, graphics, a clock and a sandcastle to the Collision-free gallery

Added more corn stalks to the bush nature gallery

Bugfix