FORTNITE SAVE THE WORLD AND CREATIVE MODE: WHAT’S NEW IN THE 12.20 UPDATE

Epic’s Battle Royale update 12.20 has finally arrived which, in addition to introducing helicopters to Fortnite, also includes interesting news regarding the Save the World and Creative modes.
Fortnite Save the World
Knox and Knox Oro
An unlikely hero arrives at home base. Will he have what it takes to join the battle? Complete the mission Knox goes to the chair to unlock Knox Oro, the new Builder.
Crowd session
Level up and evolve your favorite items during the Crowd Session mini-event! For the duration of the event, the mini-boss mission alerts will provide XP, materials for evolution, Advantage or extra Advantage. Added four assignments, each with ten stages that guarantee unique and better rewards when completed. (EP hero/project/survivor, materials for evolution, Advantages or gold). This event will be available until April 3.
The Cleaner
Nobody moves … Cumulate your damage … And blow the Abietti away with the new sniper rifle The Cleaner! Available at the weekly shop from March 19 at 1 am Italian time to March 26 at 1 am Italian time.
Fortnite Creative Mode
Weapons and Objects
- Added epic and legendary heavy assault rifle
- Added uncommon and rare Rapid Fire submachine gun
- Added proximity mine to consumables.
Prefabricated buildings and galleries
- Added other rugs, graphics, a clock and a sandcastle to the Collision-free gallery
- Added more corn stalks to the bush nature gallery
Bugfix
- Fixed an issue where using rounds in featured Islands prevented players from regenerating, affecting some games
- Players no longer have “rubberbanding” problems after inserting the Island Code into a featured portal
- Players will no longer cause errors when flying outside the save volume as they set up a picture of the island
- Now the ATKs go up the ramps without problems