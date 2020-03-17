FORTNITE: REMOVAL OF ASSISTED AIMING AND LEGACY CHECKS POSTPONED

Last week Epic Games announced its intention to remove Fortnite’s assisted aim and legacy commands, initially, it was scheduled for a patch in mid-March but apparently things have changed.

At the moment aiming and classic controls are still available on Fortnite and the countdown launched in the last few days has ended without anything really happening. So what will happen now? The removal of the legacy commands is only postponed and many think that the Fortnite update of March 17th can finally remove this aspect of the game, poorly digested even by pro players and streamers.

The 12.20 update is expected for today, in the morning the Fortnite servers will go offline for scheduled maintenance, between 12:00 and 13:00 the infrastructure should return online together with the official changelog released by Epic Games, we will find out so whether the assisted aim will be removed or not.

