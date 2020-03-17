FORTNITE: HOW TO GET 145 V-BUCK FOR FREE ON MARCH 17TH IN PIETRALEGNO AND MONTESPAGO

Haven’t purchased the Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass of Season 2 yet? Then run to complete today’s Save the World missions, useful to accumulate at least 145 V-Bucks.

Before starting with the list of missions, our advice is as always to complete the Daily Assignment, whose rewards vary from 50 to 100 V-Buck.

Here are the alerts of the day:

Pietralegno

Fight the Storm, Suburbs (Recommended Home Base Level 9) – 25 V-Buck, Survivor Experience Points, Seasonal Gold, 50 Lunar Tickets

Tavolaccia

Ride the Lightning, Lakeside (Home Base Level Recommended 23) – 30 V-Buck, Pure Raindrop Experience Points Survivors, Seasonal Gold, 55 Moon Tickets

Montespago

Ride the Lightning, Outskirts (Recommended Home Base Level 82) – 40 V-Buck, Hero Experience Points, Eye of the Storm, Seasonal Gold, 112 Lunar Tickets

Today’s missions range between the various play areas and the only one capable of giving you some headaches could be the third, set in Montespago. To still access this particularly complex mission, you can usually ask the help of some friends and join them in a private lobby. To create a private party, simply open the drop-down menu at the top right, select the Privacy item and set it to “Friends only”.

