FORTNITE BATTAGLIA REALE UPDATES: LEAK REVEALS THE ARRIVAL OF HELICOPTERS!

Currently, Fortnite Battaglia Reale is offline for scheduled maintenance linked to the introduction of Epic Games’ free-to-play update 12.20.

Waiting to find out when the servers will be operational and what news they will bring with them, some users have already been looking for clues through the now usual data mining operations. Well, a leak seems to have revealed the possible in-game debut of a new type of vehicle: helicopters! Moreover, it is not the first time that we talk about it and, indeed, the topic has been the focus of several corridor rumors in recent times. For several weeks now, the possible introduction of helicopters within Fortnite: Battaglia Reale has been discussed within the active community.

To stimulate the expectations of players looking for news, the data miner active on Twitter thinks like ” ShiinaBR“, which published the twitter that you can find directly at the bottom of this news. Inside you can take a first look at what the design of the aircraft arriving in the battle royale should be. The arrival of the latter could certainly offer interesting solutions for gamers active on the game island.Waiting

for more information, all that remains is to wait for the update procedures to end if the helicopters will really make their appearance in Fortnite: Royal Battle.