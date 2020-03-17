DRAGON BALL Z KAKAROT, DLC: SUPER SAIYAN GOD, BEERUS AND MORE COMING SOON!

Young and old aspiring Super Saiyans ready for adventure in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will be happy to know that a wave of new content is ready to unleash its aura within the Action RPG!

In fact, some details have been shared on DBZ Kakarot’s next DLC, which seems to be decidedly full-bodied. The latter will include, first of all, a new entirely original narrative episode, entitled ” A New Awakening (First Part) – Whis ‘training New Awakening (First Part) – Whis’ Training ” (” A new awakening (First Part) – L Whis Workout “). The latter will allow players to face Whis: an activity with somewhat important resolves since it will not only allow you to gain experience but also to awaken the power of the Super Saiyan God. The skilled warriors who manage to become strong enough will even be able to challenge Beerus in person in a clash without excluding (spectacular) shots. The DLC will bring with it new moves and abilities, while some combos will become more powerful and lead to different finishing moves.

This first taste of Dragon Ball Super in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is now devoid of a specific launch date, but the DLC is expected for spring 2020. In closing, we remind you that during the month of March, it should debut in DBZ Kakaort also the time machine.