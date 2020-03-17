DOOM ETERNAL: HERE’S HOW GAMESTOP WILL HANDLE PRE-ORDERS WITH CLOSED STORES FOR CORONAVIRUS

With GameStop stores closed for Coronavirus, many are wondering what will happen to the pre-orders of their games, with particular attention to the two big releases of the week, Animal Crossing New Horizons and DOOM Eternal.

After announcing details on the handling of Animal Crossing New Horizons pre-orders, the company now informs customers who have booked DOOM Eternal on how to move to play the launch, scheduled for Friday, March 20 on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

If you don’t want to wait for the shops to reopen, you can pre-order DOOM Eternal on the GameStop website at a price of 70.98 euros for home delivery, in this way you will get your copy on day one without having to leave the house. When the stores reopen, customers will be able to manage the advance paid for DOOM Eternal by moving it to a new pre-order or cancel the reservation and receive the amount back. Those who took advantage of the offer by bringing back their users will be able to enjoy the same overvaluation by booking another game, without losing absolutely nothing.

In any case, it will be possible to withdraw DOOM Eternal in the shop as soon as they reopen, based on government decrees and directives issued to try to contain and limit the infection by Coronavirus across the nation.