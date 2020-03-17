Coronavirus: Juliana Paes family makes video asking people to stay at home

The actress, her husband, and their two children made the appeal on Instagram

On Monday night (16), Juliana Paes posted a video on her Instagram to try to make her followers aware of the Coronavirus pandemic that happens in Brazil.

In the video, the actress, her husband, and their two children made signs asking people to stay at home and contribute so that there were no agglomerations that could increase the number of cases of the disease.

In the caption, she wrote: “From the family with Love / From our family with Love. #sepuder #ifyoucan #fiqueemcasa #stayhome ”.

The video was seen by more than 5 million followers and received more than 1 million likes, in addition to several comments praising the actress’s practice.

“ The message is really cool,” praised a follower. “I was thrilled with you, Ju! Lindos ”, commented a second. “Beautiful attitude! Solidarity and respect for our population ”, wrote a third.