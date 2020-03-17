Coronavirus: Bruna Marquezine makes text to make followers aware of the pandemic

The actress gave the verb to her more than 38 million followers

On Monday night (16), Bruna Marquezine made an awareness text for her Instagram followers about the Coronavirus pandemic in Brazil.

Recently, Bruna performed the test to find out if she had contracted the disease after spending a period in the United States and returning to Brazil with some symptoms of the common flu, but it was attested and confirmed by the same that the result was negative.

After this episode, the actress gathered a lot of information and wrote a story to try to inform as many followers as possible, since the muse exceeds the 38 million mark and the publication has already received more than 740 thousand likes and several followers in the comments were praising the practice of the actress.

In the caption, she wrote: “Drag to the side to read a little text I made for you, for us. But read it, see ?! Everything. Please.”

Coronavirus pandemic

This past Wednesday (11), the World Health Organization (WHO) officially declared that we are experiencing a pandemic of the new coronavirus.

Unlike an epidemic, this term is used when a disease reaches several continents in the world with sustained transmission between people. This type of contagion occurs when an infected patient has not visited an affected country and transmits the virus to another person, who has also not traveled.

“In the past two weeks, the number of Covid-19 cases outside China has increased 13-fold and the number of affected countries has tripled. We have more than 118,000 infections in 114 nations, of which 4,291 people died, ”said Tedros Ghebreyesus, director-general of WHO. According to her, confirmation of the pandemic does not change WHO’s assessment of the threat posed by the virus.

“We are calling on all countries to activate and intensify emergency response mechanisms, search for suspicious cases, isolate, test and treat every episode of Covid-19, in addition to tracing the people who have had contact with her. Prepare, detect, protect, treat, reduce the transmission cycle, innovate and learn ”, she concluded.