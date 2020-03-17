BORDERLANDS 3 ON PC: DESPITE THE EXCLUSIVE EPIC STORE STORM, GOOD START ON STEAM

After a period of time exclusivity on Epic Games Store, for some days the PC version of Borderlands 3 has also been available on Steam, a distribution platform branded Valve.

Although a few months have passed since the debut of the third chapter of the Gearbox Software saga, the game’s debut on Steam has received a positive welcome from the community. In particular, Borderlands 3 managed to make its way along with the ranking of the most popular titles on the portal during the debut weekend.

During the last weekend, the need to find some entertainment to devote to within the home walls in compliance with anti- Coronavirus regulations, there was a peak of over 20 million players active on Steam simultaneously. Among the most popular games among the latter, in the tenth position, we find just Borderlands 3. According to the data reported by Steam Charts, the shooter was able to count on 93,597 players ready to venture simultaneously in the over the top adventure signed Gearbox, a value reached during the day of Sunday 15 March.

To influence the result, in addition to the expectation of the Steam user for the game, the interesting discount offered on Borderlands 3 could have played a role on the occasion of this new launch on PC.