Billie Eilish’s Secret That Shakes All Hollywood!

Top Secret!

The great success that the singer Angelina Billie Eilish has achieved this year at the Grammy Awards has not gone unnoticed in Hollywood. Six nominations and five awards made it clear that the Californian is one of the artists of the moment, which has led her to sign a contract with one of the most sought-after film franchises in history. An opportunity that has also forced her to keep a great secret.

Together with their brother Phineas, they have been chosen to compose one of the main themes of the film ‘Bond’, belonging to the 007 sagas. In order to delve further into the essence of this type of film, both brothers were among the privileged few who have been able to read a scene from the future film. Even the composer Hans Zimmer has confirmed that she was able to see the entire work together with both of them so that her musical creation would best suit the needs of the film. She knows all the secrets!

One of the best-kept secrets right now in Hollywood, what will happen in the next ‘Bond’ movie? Well, Billie Eilish knows it. We will see if she is able to keep the secret before its premiere, before one of the most anticipated movies of the year by fans. At the moment, the director has already declared that the singer’s work has been incredible and that she is very excited that the public can see the new installment of agent 007 as soon as possible.

In a complicated context after the expansion of COVID-19 worldwide, it is not yet known if the release date will be maintained. The quarantine is leaving losses for millions of dollars in Hollywood and many of the works that were to be released in the near future have already announced that they will be delayed. The first job for Billie Eilish that has not crossed the screen, but can it be the first step to make the leap to acting?