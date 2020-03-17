Antje Utgaard like never before She can’t handle all that!

Surprise everyone

The influencer war that is being waged on Instagram to show fans who are raising the temperature the most, is ongoing. The North American model has wanted to counterattack Demi Rose’s latest posts and has lived up to it. Both continue to compete for the throne and Antje seems to be ready to do anything to win. In the next few days, we will see if this offensive receives a response from the other party. It has the physique of a Greek goddess!

Her experience as a model and actress has made her 25 years old one of the best-known influencers in the United States. She already has more than one million eight hundred thousand followers, incredible figures that she has achieved by showing off her perfect body. In her last post, she has decided to give everything to everything. With only a jacket slung over her shoulder and her free hand to cover her entire body. She is the most daring of all!

A professional career that took a huge leap since she decided to leave Minnesota to move to Los Angeles. Since then it has appeared in various magazines and calendars, to which is added great sponsorships from the best-known clothing brands. A job that is not demanding big changes in her routine, since she has always loved taking care of her body and diet. The great leap that her career was missing!

Her life as an influencer does not seem to be treating her badly. Many luxuries and a serious fight to be the queen of social networks. Antje Utgaard has found her place after being turned down on Broadway a few years ago. A decision that American directors surely regret. Her boom continues to rise and she continues to enjoy boasting on Instagram of the results she takes taking care of her body.