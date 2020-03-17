ANIMAL CROSSING NEW HORIZONS PAYS HOMAGE TO AUDIE, AN ELDERLY LADY WITH 3500 HOURS ON NEW LEAF!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is now in the finishing straight, with a few days that separate the public from the debut of the exclusive Nintendo Switch: however, the community has already discovered a tender detail!

One of the international reviews of Animal Crossing New Horizons published so far includes an in-game image featuring one of the bizarre anthropomorphic animals that populate the peaceful islands of the game world. As visible from the screenshot at the bottom of this news, the character in question is called ” Audie “: a detail that sparked the approval of fans of the saga. Why? It all goes back to the previous chapter in the series, Animal Crossing: New Leaf.

Among the fans of the game for Nintendo 3DS, there was in fact a sprightly lady over eighty years old, fascinated by the life-simulator. The latter had spent in the game an impressive figure of over 3,500 hours! Called Audrey, the lady had attracted the sympathies of the public when her nephew made a video to present the virtual city governed by his grandmother, aka Mayor Audie, online. This explains why the enthusiasm of the fans, happy for the tribute that Nintendo wanted to dedicate to its fan!