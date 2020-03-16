XBOX SERIES X, PS5, INFORMATION COMING SOON: TEASER BY DANIEL AHMAD

While the health problems triggered by Coronavirus have led to the cancellation of E3 2020 and raised concerns even for Gamescom 2020, an interesting indiscretion arrives.

The well-known Insider and analyst of the gaming market, Daniel Ahmad has in fact published a mysterious chirping, directly from the pages of his official Twitter account. As you can see directly at the bottom of this news, the teaser is as concise as it is intriguing. Here are the translated contents. ” Even with the impact of COVID-19 , it seems that we will soon have more news and information on the next-gen ” The Tweet is accompanied by an image that would seem to imply the arrival of news especially in the Microsoft home , but the generic wording ” next-gen “doesn’t seem to exclude updates from Sony either .

Obviously, Daniel Ahmad’s teaser is to be interpreted with due caution, but the cancellation of some events may have pushed the two great videogame actors to make an unexpected move. Among the events already confirmed expected in the short term, the horizon is the direct streaming dedicated to Xbox Series X and Project xCloud announced by Microsoft following the cancellation of the Game Developers Conference 2020. That for the occasion, the dissemination of completely unpublished information on the next generation green-console will actually be provided? To find out, we just have to wait a few days.