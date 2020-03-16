XBOX LIVE OFFLINE, ACCESS SPIKES FOR CORONAVIRUS? MICROSOFT WORKING TO RESOLVE

During the night, Xbox LIVE went offline in many countries of the world, at the time of writing, the situation has returned to almost normal, even if there are some problems related to social media and some features of the platform.

The Xbox Store works as regularly as the infrastructure dedicated to online games, which can be used without too many problems, however, some options do not seem to be fully operational yet: ” the problem related to the display of Goals, Friends list or friends’ activities encountered by some members have been identified. Thanks for your patience. The team in charge of the service is working to resolve it as soon as possible. “

The problem is being resolved, more details are available on the Xbox LIVE support site that you can consult for any update on the matter. It is not clear what actually caused the down tonight, whether the high number of users connected to the platforms or other technical problems. At the time of writing, Microsoft has not released any comments, the support site, however, confirms the regular activity of the service with the only exception of the reported problem.

