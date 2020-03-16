RESIDENT EVIL 3: DEMO COMING UP THIS WEEK, OPEN BETA FOR RESISTANCE CONFIRMED

After the rumors this morning, it is now official: Capcom has announced that the playable demo of Resident Evil 3 Remake will debut on PS4, Xbox One and Windows PC on March 19 .

” Resident Evil 3: Raccoon City Demo will allow players to take on the role of the legendary heroine Jill Valentine, who will join Carlos Oliveira and Umbrella Biohazard Countermeasure Service (UBCS) to evacuate civilians from a collapsing Raccoon City. Jill engaged in her fight to save innocent citizens will also have to survive the relentless Nemesis, a biological weapon whose only goal is Jill’s death. “

By completing the demo, players will unlock an exclusive trailer , the trial version will be released at 05:00 in the morning on Xbox One and will be available from 18:00 on the same day on PlayStation 4 and PC (via Steam). Capcom also announced the Resident Evil REsistance Open Beta on March 27 on all platforms and which will continue until April 3, the game’s release date.

A nice opportunity therefore to try out not only Resident Evil 3 Remake but also the standalone multiplayer Resistance. The exclusive demo trailer is definitely a good incentive to try it now, don’t you think?