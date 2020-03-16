Pocah boasts a healed body and natural beauty impresses followers: “Perfection”

Arjun Sethi
The brunette raised the mood on social networks

On Sunday night (15), Pocah posted a string of bold clicks on her Instagram.

The muse posed with a salmon outfit and a towel on her head and then, on the next click, showed off her long dark hair and enchanted her followers with her natural beauty.

In the caption, she joked: “I u for the photo, I am happy, I am angry, greeting my friends, I for everything:”.

eu pra foto, eu feliz, eu com raiva, cumprimentando meus amigos, eu pra tudo:

do storie pro feed

The followers left several compliments in the photos.

“Face of love of my life”, joked a follower. “Finally got a little mark huh amadah”, wrote a second. “Linda just like you, just copying,” commented a third.

