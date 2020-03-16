NOT ONLY SILENT HILL: ALSO CASTLEVANIA AND METAL GEAR ARRIVING ON PS5? NEW RUMORS!

The first rumors about a possible return of Silent Hills date back to the end of last year, rumors that indicated the possible return of the game thanks to the resumption of professional relationships between Hideo Kojima and Konami.

Over the past few days, rumors have intensified, with several sources reporting Sony’s intention to bring the game of Death Stranding’s Game Director and a soft reboot of Silent Hill to PlayStation 5. Following the spread of these rumors, several observers have returned to consider a mysterious post that appeared on 4chan during the month of January. Initially ignored and regarded as completely unreliable, the message is now attracting some discreet interest, as some of the content seems to match the latest rumors. Inside, an alleged Konami employee

reported on several projects under discussion within the walls of the software house. in particular, it reported on Sony ‘s intention to get its hands on three of the group’s most famous IPs (Silent Hill, Castlevania, and Metal Gear) to give life to the following three projects:

a remake of Metal Gear and Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake , exclusively for PS5;

a soft reboot of Silent Hill with the involvement of Ito, Toyama and perhaps Ikumi Nakamura, exclusively on PS5;

a complete reboot of Castlevania , with the involvement of Shutaro Iida, Koji Igarashi, and Sony Japan. The game is expected to have strong influences from Bloodborne and once again be exclusive to PlayStation 5;

For a brief moment, the source reports, there would also have been discussions about a possible purchase of IPs by Sony. Obviously, everything remains at the moment absolutely unconfirmed: to find out more if necessary, you will have to wait for the presentation of the line-up of games arriving on PlayStation 5.