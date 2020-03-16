NINTENDO SWITCH RELEASES: ANIMAL CROSSING NEW HORIZONS COMES OUT ON MARCH 20!

After seeing the new PlayStation 4 releases of the week let’s take a look at the news coming on Nintendo Switch, which in the next few days sees the arrival of one of the most awaited exclusives of 2020, we speak of course of Animal Crossing New Horizons.

The new episode of Animal Crossing will be available in physical and digital format on Nintendo eShop, on Amazon. Animal Crossing New Horizons costs 49.99 euros by making the pre-order by March 19. Overpass (March 17), TT Isle of Man 2 Ride on the Edge (March 19) and the pairing of La Mulana and La Mulana 2, both downloadable from March 20, also arrive this week.

This is a lineup not too rich, waiting for publishers to establish the great releases of the spring season, the Coronavirus emergency could force many studies large and small and postpone their titles to a more peaceful period to ensure maximum visibility to their projects.

Have you already decided what to buy? Animal Crossing New Horizons is definitely one of the most interesting Nintendo Switch exclusives of the year while TT Isle of Man 2 Ride on the Edge and Overpass will conquer fans of their respective genres, as well as La Mulana and its sequel.