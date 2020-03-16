NEW PS4 GAMES: DOOM ETERNAL AND MLB THE SHOW 20 ARRIVE THIS WEEK

The week that has just started will see as usual the arrival of new games for all the main platforms, as every Monday Sony reminds us of the new releases of the next seven days, including DOOM Eternal and MLB The Show 20.

The launch of DOOM Eternal (March 20) will be accompanied by DOOM 64, the reissue of the title of the same name released on Nintendo 64 in 1997, we also report the debut of two baseball games (RBI Baseball 20 and MLB The Show 20) and La Mulana 1 & 2.

PlayStation 4 news

Chop Is Dish

Doom 64

Doom Eternal

Epic Word Search Collection

Explosive Jake

Kamiko

La Mulana 1

La Mulana 2

MLB The Show 20

Never last

RBI Baseball 20

Rainbows Toilets & Unicorns

Red Death

Roundguard

Thunder Paw

TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge 2

A weekly lineup that, DOOM aside, does not seem to offer any particularly significant news pending the great releases of late March (Persona 5 Royal) and April with the arrival of Final Fantasy VII Remake and Resident Evil 3. What do you think of this week’s releases? Have you already decided what to buy? Let us know in the space below dedicated to comments.