MOTOGP 20 SPEEDS IN THE FIRST OFFICIAL VIDEO GAMEPLAY

Milestone released the first MotoGP 20 gameplay video, the latest chapter in the beloved MotoGP franchise. The selection of drivers, tracks and climatic conditions of the gameplay was made following the requests of the community, which mainly voted for Valentino Rossi on the Mugello circuit in dry conditions.

The video shows a much more realistic physics and behavior of the bike, which makes the gameplay more technical and skill-based. It also allows you to take a look at the new fuel management and asymmetric tire consumption features that further increase the level of strategic skills needed to dominate the MotoGP championship. As in real life, stress and tire wear do not apply equally on both sides and center. MotoGP 20will implement these three areas separately and reproduce some real world dynamics down to the smallest detail. In each race, players will be able to decide the amount of fuel and the type of tire to be used, always keeping in mind that the physics of the bike is influenced by their decisions.

The overall simulation level marks a big step forward in MotoGP 20; modern motorcycles in MotoGP have very complex aerodynamic winglets, which, when damaged, significantly change the balance of the motorcycle. Crashing or colliding with other riders during the game can have a permanent effect on riding the bike just like in a real race. Last but not least, as it is one of the most important parts of a race where the skills of a MotoGP rider shine, the development team has worked hard to make substantial changes to the braking system, in order to make it more challenging, risky but also more rewarding.

MotoGP 20 will be released on April 23 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC / Steam, Google Stadia, and Nintendo Switch.