Marina Ruy Barbosa wears stunning look and receives praise on the web

The actress left her followers gaping

Marina Ruy Barbosa left her more than 36 million followers shocked by her beauty in a shared publication this past Sunday (15).

In the photos, the muse posed wearing a look with a strategic cut that left her good shape in evidence. “Hi 🦊”, she wrote in the caption.

Always a success on the web, Marina accumulated more than 300 thousand likes with the post. Check out:

In the comments, the followers went crazy. “What a woman,” said one. “He passed the beauty line a thousand times,” said another. “Such a princess is missing on TV ❤️”, said a third person.