Ludmilla and Brunna Gonçalves enjoy holidays in an atmosphere of romance: “This is vidão”

By
Vimal Kumar
-
0

The couple drew sighs from the followers

Ludmilla and her wife, Brunna Gonçalves are really enjoying their holidays in Angra dos Reis.

The couple posed in a paradisiacal setting sporting the good shape of both, in addition to drawing sighs from the followers with the passionate click and a sequence of photos showing the sculptural body of the duo. In the caption, the singer wrote: “Domingou”.

View this post on Instagram

Domingouuuu🥳

A post shared by Ludmilla (@ludmilla) on

View this post on Instagram

Um domingão desse ☀️❤️

A post shared by BRUNNA GONÇALVES OLIVEIRA (@brunnagoncalves) on

The followers posted several passionate compliments.

“This couple doesn’t even have a defect”, commented a follower. “Too beautiful,” praised none other than Gretchen. “I wanted to be with mozão,” joked a third.

