Lívia Andrade enjoys holidays and followers are irritated by the attitude of the presenter

The presenter showed that the Coronavirus pandemic did not spoil her trip

Lívia Andrade is enjoying her vacation in Peru and sharing several details of her trip with her Instagram followers.

The hostess of “Fofocalizando” posed on the famous graffiti walls of Peru, where she showed her good shape in a basic look with a printed skirt and a military green tank top, showing her natural beauty. In the caption, she joked: “Peruando… # andandoporaí”.

However, what really annoyed the followers was the fact that the blonde was completely ignoring the Coronavirus pandemic announced in the world and was traveling without worrying about the consequences. The followers left several comments on the post irritated by Lívia’s attitude.

The publication received more than 76 thousand likes.

“Then there comes to contaminate everyone here in Brazil,” commented a follower. “I love you very much, Livia, but you are being reckless going abroad in this virus crisis,” wrote a second. “I think we have to take care, but not get into this energy of fear and panic. So, let’s go ahead! ”Defended a third.